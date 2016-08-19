You Could Own Jane Fonda's 1991 Wedding Dress—Here's How

Some iconic items from Jane Fonda's personal collection are coming up for auction next month—September 23, to be exact—through Julien's Auctions, and they could be yours!

Yes, the legendary actress is selling her famous workout leotard, but even that pales in comparison to other items such as her wedding dress and engagement ring from ex-husband Ted Turner.

Turns out, the Victorian-inspired gown—complete with a high neck and long sleeves—had been sitting in the 78-year-old's closet for years before her 1991 wedding to the CNN founder.

"It's an antique dress that the costume designer for the movie Rollover that I did [found for me] ... She did the costumes and I have several other pieces from that movie for auction," she told People. "It was a scene when I was going to Saudi Arabia where a woman has to be totally covered, so we decided to get an antique American dress—high collar, high neck, floor length. And then she made a white cape that went over it. And I kept it!"

This garment ended up being Fonda's perfect "something borrowed" on her big day and a solution for acquiring something to wear being that it wasn't her first time down the aisle and she "wasn't going to go out and buy some expensive dress for a third marriage."

"The marriage took place at a plantation of his in North Florida, and it's kind of an old-fashioned setting," the Grace & Frankie star said. "And I thought, 'Well, this dress would suit the venue.' So I pulled it out of my closet and got Ted a white linen suit."

Also available is the opal stone engagement ring in 18-carat yellow gold between two round diamonds that Fonda received from Turner and purchased at Tiffany & Co. in Beverly Hills.

Each piece—which also includes some of Fonda's art collection and things from throughout her entire career—available to the public is expected to sell between $2,000 and $4,000.