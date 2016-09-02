13 Times Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Were a *Picture Perfect* Couple

Brian Marcus/Fred Marcus Photography/Getty
Look, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner might not be the type of Instagram Couple who sit on each other's laps and lick each other's faces (Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, anyone?), but they serve their own adorable version of goals. Sure, said goals are just super polished and sophisticated—but what else would you expect from a #bosslady business woman and her husband? On that note, here are 13 times Trump and Kushner were the picture perfect couple—and a few times they let loose.
2 of 13 ivankatrump/instagram
When they supported Ivanka's dad. You may have heard of him...Donald Trump?
3 of 13 ivankatrump/instagram
When they chilled on a beach and practiced the age old-mantra, "I don't sweat, I sparkle."
4 of 13 ivankatrump/instagram
When they had one of their first kisses as husband and wife and it was to-die-for.
5 of 13 ivankatrump/instagram
When Kushner tried to hide his drink behind his wife's back and somewhat failed.
10 of 13 ivankatrump/instagram
When Trump was caught laughing and the picture ended up super sweet and candid.
12 of 13 Brian Marcus/Fred Marcus Photography/Getty
When Kushner dipped his wife and it looked like something out of a bridal magazine.
