Here's the Stunning Dress Italia Ricci Chose for Her Wedding to Robbie Amell

Earlier this year, InStyle had the opportunity to tag along while actress Italia Ricci tried on a slew of stunning wedding gowns for her downtown Los Angeles nuptials to fellow actor Robbie Amell. Now that Ricci is officially a married woman, we can finally reveal which dress she selected. Drum roll please…

Ricci settled on a gorgeous strapless James Clifford ball gown with a sweetheart neckline and gold lace embellishments down the bodice and skirt—which, by the way, weighed about 35 pounds!

Best day of my life. A photo posted by Robbie Amell (@robbieamell) on Oct 16, 2016 at 11:26am PDT

The Designated Survivor star topped off the classic look with a traditional veil, Etsy headband over a sophisticated chignon, Neil Lane diamonds, and Betsey Johnson shoes.

Designated Survivor star #ItaliaRicci was the most stunning bride for her wedding to The Flash's #RobbieAmell! Get the exclusive details on her beauty look in the link in our bio. 📷: @Dimitryl A photo posted by PeopleStyle (@people_style) on Oct 17, 2016 at 7:56am PDT

Meanwhile, the groom, who stars on The CW’s The Flash, wore a Samuelsohn tuxedo with custom embroidery.

“It was inside my right lapel,” he told UsWeekly. “It just said '10.15.16.' which was really nice. I’ll have this tux forever.”

As for the decor, Ricci and Amell had some much-needed help from celeb wedding planner Mindy Weiss. Before Weiss came into their lives, Ricci admits she was ready to throw the towel in and head to Vegas to avoid the stress of wedding planning. To say Weiss pulled through is an understatement—everything from the all-white floral arrangements to the berries and cream-filled cake was perfect. And it certainly didn’t hurt that guests were also treated to a wall of doughnuts in six differnet flavors.

But by the end of the night, this down-to-earth pair just wanted to chow down on some McDonald’s, and they did just that.

My husband gets me. Thanks @mcdonalds, @dimitryl, and @usweekly! A photo posted by Italia Ricci (@italiaricci) on Oct 19, 2016 at 10:19am PDT

Ah, a couple after our own hearts. Congrats, you two!