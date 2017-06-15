10 Gift Ideas to Drop Into Your Wedding Welcome Bags

Alexis Bennett
Jun 15, 2017 @ 10:30 am

Whether you're planning a destination wedding or staying in your hometown, you'll want to make sure your guests feel welcomed right off the bat. And the best way to do that is to greet them with goodie bags filled with sentimental and functional treats. We're talking about cute presents that will come in handy throughout the celebration and thoughtful souvenirs that they can keep forever.

Not sure where to start? Don't worry. Ahead, we've rounded up the essentials to help you find something unique for your guests.

Keep scrolling to see some of the best wedding welcome bag gift ideas below.

Welcome Bag Tags

Let your family and friends know how grateful you are for their presence by dropping a rustic little note in their welcome bags.

Kate Aspen "Mint to Be" Mints

Guests will go crazy over these creative tins, and the mints will come in handy just in case the bride and groom aren't the only ones planning a big kiss.

Bliss Paper Boutique Wedding Water Bottle Label

Keep your family and friends hydrated with sentimental bottles that will commemorate your special day.

Classy Bride Tears of Joy Wedding Tissues

Wipe away tears and keep noses clear with these chic packages of tissues. It's going to be an exciting yet emotional day.

ONEHOPE California Pink Glitter Edition Chardonnay

Get the party started with a pretty bottle of champagne. What's not to love about this glittering option? Plus the OneHope brand gives a portion of profits to charitable organizations that support clinical trials for breast cancer, ending childhood hunger, and so much more. 

Ling’s Moment Hangover Kit Bags

After you show your guests a great time, make sure you take care of them with a few hangover cures. You could loop this cute little pouch around a Gatorade bottle and drop in Advil, chewing gum, and tea bags.

KATE SPADE NEW YORK 'posy court' heart dish

Give your attendees something that they can keep forever—like this heart-shaped dish. The sweet message makes for a chic table-top decoration, and it will always remind them of your wedding day.

SUGARFINA 'Martini Olive' Chocolate Covered Almonds

Satisfy your wedding guests' sweet tooth and salty cravings with these chocolate covered almonds. They'll definitely be impressed with the adorable olive-shaped drops.

Love’s in the Air Popper

Bring out their inner kid with romantic confetti. Everyone at the wedding will appreciate the fun poppers.

Shout Wipe & Go Instant Stain Remover

Make sure all of your guests look their best no matter what. These stain-removing towelettes can easily slide into pockets and won't take up much room in fancy little clutches.

