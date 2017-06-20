6 Wedding Flower Rules from Fashion's Favorite Florists

For Darroch and Michael Putnam, the married couple behind cult-favorite N.Y.C. floral design company Putnam & Putnam, it's all about the installation. Why stop at centerpieces? Arched doorways, mantels, and more are canvases for the chic duo's lush and romantic Dutch masters-inspired arrangements. Here, the consummate pros share six tips for impressing your guests with blooms on the big day.

1. Find a florist that fits your personal aesthetic.

Nothing is more frustrating than a client that has never seen your portfolio and brings photos of arrangements or a style that is nothing like what you create. Neither party will be happy with the results.

2. Plan ahead.

The best florists typically book at least a year out.

3. Stretch your floral budget.

Cut down on bridal party sizes and go big with entryway, show-stopper arrangements. Also, go for local flowers that are in season. In spring that means cherry blossoms, spiraea, and lilac.

Courtesy

4. Play with daring palettes.

Opt for contrast, like a pastel palette paired with rich plum tones. We've seen enough blush and neutral to last a lifetime.

5. Avoid colored lights.

Always have uplights or pinspots be warm amber to replicate candlelight. There is no place for hot pink or ice blue lighting at a wedding.

6. Add an unexpected touch.

In September, we will be using copper triangular vases and oversize Quartz crystals on the tables at the New York Public Library in Manhattan.

—With reporting by Catherine Dash.