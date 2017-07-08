11 Gorgeous Wedding Gowns That Will Accentuate Your Curves

I think it's safe to say that your wedding day is the biggest special event that you'll ever plan. All of the planning and preparation comes together on a day that celebrates your union with that special someone. As women, we love nothing more that a reason to buy a special piece, whether it be a handbag or a stellar piece of jewelry. And there's no greater reason than your wedding to invest in a gown that makes you feel special.

VIDEO: What Makes a Wedding Gown So Expensive?

After all, your wedding dress will be seen in photos for years to come and posted on every social media outlet for all to see. Of course, you want to be comfortable, but most of all, you want to be fabulous! When selecting options, go with what makes you feel great. Nine times out of 10, that feeling comes with a dress that highlights what you love about your body.

If you love your collarbone, go for strapless. This tried and true style showcases the shoulders and perfectly frames the face. Love your booty? The mermaid was made for you. It highlights the bum and the glorious train balances out hips. Show off arms in a sleeveless dress that puts the focus on your biceps.

Below, you will find all these options along with picks that range from dramatic to minimalist. And with some gowns being on sale for the season, you're sure to find a style that suits your budget. Scroll through to check out nine stunners that will highlight those sexy curves and make you feel like a queen on your special day.