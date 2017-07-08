11 Gorgeous Wedding Gowns That Will Accentuate Your Curves

ASOS
Lashauna Williams
Jul 07, 2017 @ 8:30 pm

I think it's safe to say that your wedding day is the biggest special event that you'll ever plan. All of the planning and preparation comes together on a day that celebrates your union with that special someone. As women, we love nothing more that a reason to buy a special piece, whether it be a handbag or a stellar piece of jewelry. And there's no greater reason than your wedding to invest in a gown that makes you feel special.

VIDEO: What Makes a Wedding Gown So Expensive?

After all, your wedding dress will be seen in photos for years to come and posted on every social media outlet for all to see. Of course, you want to be comfortable, but most of all, you want to be fabulous! When selecting options, go with what makes you feel great. Nine times out of 10, that feeling comes with a dress that highlights what you love about your body.

If you love your collarbone, go for strapless. This tried and true style showcases the shoulders and perfectly frames the face. Love your booty? The mermaid was made for you. It highlights the bum and the glorious train balances out hips. Show off arms in a sleeveless dress that puts the focus on your biceps.

RELATED: These Stunning Wedding Photos Were Taken Entirely with an iPhone

Below, you will find all these options along with picks that range from dramatic to minimalist. And with some gowns being on sale for the season, you're sure to find a style that suits your budget. Scroll through to check out nine stunners that will highlight those sexy curves and make you feel like a queen on your special day.

1 of 11 Courtesy

The Kimono

ASOS Curve available at asos.com $151 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 11 Courtesy

The Drop-Waist

Galina available at davidsbridal.com $450 (originally $599) SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

The Sleek Lace

available at tadashishoji.com $412 (originally $588) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 11 Courtesy

The Applique

David's Bridal Collection available at davidsbridal.com $924 (originally $1,049) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 11 Courtesy

The Showstopper

Truly Zac Posen available at davidsbridal.com $550 (originally $1,450) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 11 Courtesy

The Detailed Minimalist

Melissa Sweet available at davidsbridal.com $1,308 (originally $1,408) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 11 Courtesy

The Off-the-Shoulder

Jewel available at davidsbridal.com $1,033 (originally $1,158) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 11 Courtesy

The Intricate Neckline

Kiyonna available at kiyonna.com $288 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 11 Courtesy

The Whimsical Mermaid

Oleg Cassini available at davidsbridal.com $1,308 (originally $1,408) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 11 Courtesy

The Fairytale Skirt

White by Vera Wang available at davidsbridal.com $1,248 (originally $1,348) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 11 Courtesy

The Modern Sheath

Wonder by Jenny Packham available at davidsbridal.com $1,258 (originally $1,358) SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!