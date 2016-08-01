Bride-to-Be Tara Lipinski Gave Us the Scoop on Every Detail of Her Engagement Party

Tara Lipinski and her fiancé, Todd Kapostasy, haven’t started wedding planning quite yet. Before diving into bride mode, the former Olympic figure skater has one major obstacle first. “I have Rio coming up and I’m hoping after that I can really get down to business,” Lipinski tells InStyle. She and her skating BFF, Johnny Weir, will act as NBC culture correspondents during the 2016 summer Olympics, covering everything from food to fashion in Brazil during the games.

Even though Lipinski and her fiancé aren’t working on their nuptials yet, the duo recently threw an epic engagement party to kick off the celebrations. The bash was held at Mr. C in Los Angeles with the help of celeb planner extraordinaire, Mindy Weiss. “We were going to do it in our backyard and have a few friends over, but then I started working with Mindy, who’s also my wedding planner, and it just turned into a magical party,” Lipinski says. “Everything that I envisioned, it was ten times better than that. It was a really fun night and lots of our family and friends flew across the country to be there, which is the best part.”

With the help of Wedding Paper Divas, Mindy Weiss used Lipinski and Kapostasy's input when planning the fête. “We worked closely together to come to decisions on everything from food to florals to the furniture we brought in specifically for the event,” Weiss tells InStyle. “Tara was really looking for something clean, crisp, and elegant. It was a joy working with them to bring their love story to life.”

Scroll down for all of the fun details from the engagement party.