We Found 13 Dresses Perfect for Your Rehearsal Dinner  

Your rehearsal dinner is probably the most nerve-racking night leading up to the big day. You're thinking about seating, flowers, caterers, DJs, the venue, and every other finishing touch that needs to be handled in the next 48 hours or so. But this evening will also be filled with laughter, family and friends, and great food. Another high note? Why, your stunning dress, of course.

VIDEO:

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

This is a great opportunity to sport elements that hint at the big gown to come, if you'd like, or to completely go in the opposite style direction. But whichever you choose, be sure to look stellar rocking it. This is a time to play dress-up and explore what works for you. With this in mind, we've gathered 13 amazing dresses that are sure to make you feel and look your best.

Whether you prefer ethereal, classic, LBDs, sexpot, girly, or minimal, there's something here for you. And the best part? Nothing is priced over $500! So go ahead and check out these pieces as they are sure to be the finishing touch for a very special evening.