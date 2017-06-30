We Found 13 Dresses Perfect for Your Rehearsal Dinner  

one love photography/www.onelove-photo.com, Cass Loh
Lashauna Williams
Jun 30, 2017 @ 2:15 pm

Your rehearsal dinner is probably the most nerve-racking night leading up to the big day. You're thinking about seating, flowers, caterers, DJs, the venue, and every other finishing touch that needs to be handled in the next 48 hours or so. But this evening will also be filled with laughter, family and friends, and great food. Another high note? Why, your stunning dress, of course.

VIDEO:

 

This is a great opportunity to sport elements that hint at the big gown to come, if you'd like, or to completely go in the opposite style direction. But whichever you choose, be sure to look stellar rocking it. This is a time to play dress-up and explore what works for you. With this in mind, we've gathered 13 amazing dresses that are sure to make you feel and look your best.

Whether you prefer ethereal, classic, LBDs, sexpot, girly, or minimal, there's something here for you. And the best part? Nothing is priced over $500!  So go ahead and check out these pieces as they are sure to be the finishing touch for a very special evening.

1 of 13 Courtesy

Pleated Long Dress

available at hm.com $249 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 13 Courtesy

Marie Yellow Lace Midi Dress

Dress the Population available at lulus.com $217 SHOP NOW
3 of 13 Courtesy

Leilani Cocktail Dress

available at tadashishoji.com $368 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 13 Courtesy

Lihan Lace Halter Neck Dress

available at storets.com $74 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 13 Courtesy

Amadea Light Orange Fluted Off Shoulder Dress

House of CB available at houseofcb.com $195 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 13 Courtesy

Asymmetric draped stretch-crepe dress

Alexander Wang available at theoutnet.com $297 (originally $675) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 13 Courtesy

Gathered Silk Satin Dress

Zimmermann available at theoutnet.com $200 (originally $425) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 13 Courtesy

Bell Sleeve Dress

available at fifteentwenty.com $187 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 13 Courtesy

Pleated Midi Dress

Halston Heritage available at theoutnet.com $214 (originally $475) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 13 Courtesy

Blanca Metallic Lace Midi Dress

Rebecca Vallance available at net-a-porter.com $480 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 13 Courtesy

Embellished Crepe Dress

Marchesa Notte available at theoutnet.com $298 (originally $595) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 13 Courtesy

Peyton Ruffled Cady Dress

Alexis available at theoutnet.com $281 (originally $561) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 13 Courtesy

Silk Satin Midi Dress

Topshop Unique available at net-a-porter.com $475 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!