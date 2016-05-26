10 Popular Wedding Flowers and the Meanings Behind Them

Dobrina Zhekova
May 26, 2016 @ 3:45 pm

Throughout history and mythology, flowers have emerged as symbols of everything from purity and faithfulness to wisdom and joy. And there is no better way to make your big day even more special than opting for blooms that convey you and your future husband’s love for one another. Here, we rounded up ten of the most popular wedding flowers and the meanings behind them.

Anemone

Legend has it that Anemonies (Greek for “windflowers”) sprang from Aphrodite’s tears when she was mourning Adonis’ death. Nowadays, though, the flower is a symbol of anticipation and is believed to bring good luck.

Amaryllis

While in a lot of cultures, this stunning flower symbolizes beauty, the red Amaryllis, in particular, means passion and love.

Bird of paradise

We can guarantee you that this tropical flower will not remain unnoticed by your wedding guests due to its resemblance of, well, a bird. And it symbolizes something that every marriage is based on—faithfulness.

Calla Lily

The white Calla Lily is undoubtedly one of the most popular wedding flowers and for a good reason— the color is associated with purity and innocence while the bloom itself is a symbol of beauty.

Chrysanthemum

If you decide to include Chrysanthemums in your floral arrangements, you’ll be sending a message of joy and fidelity.

Gardenia

Named after botanist Alexander Garden, these fragrant flowers are associated with purity, joy, and love.

Iris

For ancient Egyptians, the Iris was the flower that symbolizes their connection to heaven and today it is associated with wisdom and faith.

Sunflower

The beautiful yellow bloom that is always facing the sun indicates good luck and happiness in Chinese culture, and elsewhere—positivity and strength.

Tulip

This cup-shaped flower comes in so many beautiful colors and signifies a perfect and all-enduring love.

Begonia

Discovered by the French botanist Charles Plumier, the begonia’s name actually suggests caution, but the flower is also often associated with harmony

