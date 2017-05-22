Stationery Just as Pretty as Pippa Middleton's Wedding Invitations

Of course, everyone is still gushing over Pippa Middleton's stunning wedding dress. But that wasn't the only beautiful detail that left us speechless. Her wedding invitations were just as glorious and elegant.

A guess gave us sneak peek at that the classic invitation, and the traditional vibe is absolutely beautiful. The words "Michael and Carol Middleton request the pleasure of your company to celebrate the marriage of Pippa and James," were written across the top and surrounded by vines. It's a timeless look that traditional couples will really appreciate—especially since it's not too flashy.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

For a rather lavish wedding, that's a remarkably low key invitation #PippasWedding #PippaMiddleton pic.twitter.com/QU903S71AV — Roya Nikkhah (@RoyaNikkhah) May 20, 2017

Ahead, we've gathered five stationery ideas that are just as pretty as Middleton's wedding invitations. The best part about our options is that some of them are blank and customizable. So you don't even have to be planning a wedding to put the cards to good use. You could keep them in your desk to send someone a nice thank-you card or wish a friend a happy birthday.

VIDEO: Pippa Middleton Is Married

Keep scrolling to find more gorgeous stationery below.