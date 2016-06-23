Pinterest's Top Wedding Trends for 2016 Will Definitely Surprise You

Can you imagine planning a wedding without Pinterest? We can't. With over 100 million active users, the website has become every bride's go-to place for all things inspiration. And now, in honor of the 1-year anniversary of marriage equality, Pinterest has released a list of the most popular wedding ideas for this year.

1. Unplugged ceremonies

More couples are asking guests to ditch their phones and be "in-the-moment."

2. Honeyfunds

Short for honeymoon funds, "honeyfunds" are up 200% over last year.

3. Mismatched bridesmaids dresses

Brides-to-be are looking to be more flexible letting their bridesmaids wear an outfit that makes them most comfortable versus picking a specific matching color for everyone.

4. Food trucks

Couples are looking for more creative and casual ways to cater their weddings and food trucks are among the top contenders.

5. Toss bars

Pinners are looking for fresh ways to create an exciting exit.

6. Non-traditional venues

Couples are looking for non-religious and unusual locations to get hitched.

7. Circular ceremony seating

This alternative way of seating guests at your wedding is up 80% in search since last year.

8. Late-night bites

Couples are apparently really into casual snacks and late-night bites.

9. Informal wedding programs

We may soon see the end of the formal wedding program.

10. Wedding cake alternatives

Couples are skipping the traditional multi-tiered cake and going for something more casual and creative.