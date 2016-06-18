The 15 Most Popular Wedding Registry Items Right Now

Whether you're newly engaged or have multiple save-the-dates plastered to your fridge, one of the most important things to consider when contemplating the big day is what to give the happy couple (or, if you're the bride-to-be, what you'd ideally wish to receive). While most dutiful guests tend to stick to the registry (it's way less reliable than going rogue), if you want to back up your gift of choice with some hard data, online wedding registry Zola gathered the top 15 items recently purchased on its site. Read on below to find out what's trending. Spoiler alert: Kitchenware is having a moment.