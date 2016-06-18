The 15 Most Popular Wedding Registry Items Right Now

Whether you're newly engaged or have multiple save-the-dates plastered to your fridge, one of the most important things to consider when contemplating the big day is what to give the happy couple (or, if you're the bride-to-be, what you'd ideally wish to receive). While most dutiful guests tend to stick to the registry (it's way less reliable than going rogue), if you want to back up your gift of choice with some hard data, online wedding registry Zola gathered the top 15 items recently purchased on its site. Read on below to find out what's trending. Spoiler alert: Kitchenware is having a moment. 

Covered Rectangular Casserole Dish

This elegant enameled dish is sure to add a pop of color to even the dullest kitchen countertop.

Le Creuset, $100; zola.com

SIX-PIECE TOWEL SET

Fun fact: This cotton-polyester blend set, complete with two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths, dries 40 percent faster than your average towel. 

Welspun, $32; zola.com

Individual Stackable Ramekin

Portion control just got a whole lot chicer: With these ombré ramekins, individually-sized entrées will look wonderfully appetizing and stay warm (the stoneware helps maintain heat). 

Le Creuset, $15; zola.com

TWO-PERSON MEAL PLAN

Suggest reinventing the wheel for date night with a subscription to Blue Apron, a recipe delivery service that ships bulk ingredients along with handy step-by-step instructions. Seamless, be damned. 

Blue Apron, starting at $120; zola.com

BISTRO CAFE 5-PIECE FLATWARE SET

The best part about this sleek stainless steel set? It's dishwasher-safe. 

Dansk, $30; zola.com

PURE CHAMPAGNE FLUTE

This geometric glass is not only gorgeous to look at, it's durable, too. Special Tritan titanium technology renders it chip- and scratch-resistant, so cheers away. 

Schott Zwiesel, $78/set of 6; zola.com

ARTISAN SERIES TILT-HEAD STAND MIXER

Consider this mixer the Lamborghini of kitchen appliances. Equipped with a 325-watt motor, it ensures all ingredients will be thoroughly blended.

KitchenAid, $350; zola.com

ULTRA POWER 5-SPEED HAND MIXER

For a less arduous baking endeavor, this portable hand mixer with stainless-steel turbo beaters is a great option. 

KitchenAid, $40; zola.com

SLATE CHEESE BOARD

This rustic, farmhouse-style board provides the perfect backdrop for an array of charcuterie. 

Brooklyn Slate, $33; zola.com

AREZZO 5-PIECE PLACE SETTING

This lustrous set zhooshes up even the most casual tablescape. 

Fortessa, $60; zola.com

DIAMOND CHAMBRAY KITCHEN TOWEL

These colorful towels, woven from organic cotton, lend a cheerful air when hung over an oven door. 

Coyuchi, $15/set of 2; zola.com

MONTHLY WINE CLUB

Suggest that every night be wine and cheese night with this curated wine subscripion service. 

Club W, starting at $50; zola.com

MICHELANGELO PITCHER WITH COOLING TUBE

Thanks to a handy cooling tube, this artfully shaped pitcher will keep drinks cold all night long. 

Luigi Bormioli; $25; zola.com

ROUND CLASSIC WAFFLE MAKER

With this stainless steel waffle maker, making breakfast is as easy as a few simple steps. Simply whip up the batter, pour it onto the nonstick baking plates, and wait for the lights to indicate when it's ready to eat.

Cuisinart, $30; zola.com

LOGIC CAST IRON SKILLET

No kitchen is complete without a cast iron skillet. This one will quickly become a go-to for frittatas, steaks, and even fried chicken, if the mood strikes. 

Lodge, $30; zola.com

