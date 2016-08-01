Here's Where Every Couple Wants to Spend Their Honeymoon

Claire Stern
Aug 01, 2016

'Tis the season for weddings, and therefore, post-nuptial travel. According to Pinterest, honeymoon funds have replaced fine china and kitchenware as the new "It" gift for married couples (searches are up 200 percent this year alone). With that in mind, we asked the app to share the romantic destinations across the world that its users are pinning most, in case you (or your recently betrothed friends) need some quick vacay inspiration. From Bora Bora to the Amalfi Coast, here are the top 10 places to visit, registry be damned.

BORA BORA

If you and your significant other want to hunker down in an idyllic tropical paradise, then this island in French Polynesia is your best bet. Plus, it recently came in second on U.S. News's "Best Islands in the World" roundup, so no big deal. 

EAGLE LAKE, NEW YORK

Need an activity to break up your day? Hike up to Eagle Lake, a 197-acre body of water in the Adirondack Mountains. Then take in the epic views. 

NEW HAMPSHIRE

While it may be an out-of-the-box choice for beach-goers, few places are as picturesque as New England in the fall. And how cute do those cottages along the lake look? 

BALI, INDONESIA

With its volcanic mountains, rice paddies, and religious sites, this Indonesian island is rife with culture.  

POSITANO, ITALY

Set sail against this scenic backdrop along the Amalfi Coast and cap off your jaunt with a delicious plate of pasta. What's not to like? 

ICELAND

Iceland has fast become the new buzzy travel destination. Fill your days with trips to its famed hot springs, mountain ranges, and black-sand beaches. Your Instagrams will prompt your followers to ask, "Is this real life?"

RED BEACH, GREECE

Located steps away from the prehistoric settlement Akrotiri, the red beach is named after its unique landscape of red volcanic rocks. 

ST. BARTS

Heralded for its white-sand beaches and impossibly chic hotels, this French-speaking Caribbean island is the place to see and be seen, so it's no surprise that celebrities are flocking there as we speak.

CINQUE TERRE, ITALY

This colorful cluster of seaside villages along the Italian Riviera coastline looks like a postcard. Absorb the bustling scene as you indulge in fresh fish and focaccia. 

BARBADOS

Whether you want to chill at the beach all day or get in on the pulsating nightlife scene, this island is the ultimate place to get away from it all.

