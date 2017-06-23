These Modern First Dance Wedding Songs Will Melt Your Heart

Among the many tear-jerking moments at any wedding, the newlywed's first dance is at the top of the list—and it's due in large part to the romantic songs that play as they twirl together for the first time as a married couple. While there are a host of classic first dance options we've heard at countless weddings (artists like Al Green, Elvis and Frank Sinatra dominate that list), there are some romantic hits from recent years that will undoubtedly ascend to classic status in no time. Here, check out 10 modern first dance options to consider. We'll bet you won't make it to the end without crying!

1. "Love" – Lana Del Rey

2. "Sweet Creature" – Harry Styles

3. "Coming Home" – Leon Bridges

4. "Move Together" – James Bay

5. "Young Hearts" – NoMBe

6. "Say You Won't Let Go" – James Arthur

7. "God Only Knows" – John Legend and Cynthia Erivo

8. "Wanna Be That Song" – Brett Eldridge

9. "Let's be Still" – The Head and the Heart

10. "Perfect" – Ed Sheeran