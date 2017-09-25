11 Over-the-Top Wedding Cakes That Totally Stole the Show

Most couples seemingly opt for smaller, more "compact" wedding cakes. You know, the kind of cake that is camera-friendly, and not intended to feed all of their guests—that's what the kitchen cake is for—allowing them to afford a beautiful, impressive confection without breaking the bank. Or, maybe they decide to go in a completely different direction and forego the cake entirely. 

But there is always going to be those couples who want everything at the wedding to be over the top, including their wedding cake. And to do this, they'll be sure to feature an enormous, multi-tier, over 100-lbs, embellished cake at their reception. These have been the norm in royal and celebrity weddings for decades. In fact, it seems that if you didn't need a ladder to reach its top, the cake wasn't fabulous enough. 

Take Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene, for example, who married in July of 2011. Their soft pink cake was so impressive that the press was asking, at the time, if it was the world's biggest piece of wedding confection. It featured 110 pounds of strawberries, 2,000 edible flowers, and was a total showstopper.

Now scroll down to see 11 of the most impressive wedding cakes in history that will leave you completely speechless.

1 of 11 PA Images/Getty

Duke of Kent and Katharine Worsley

The chief baker and confectioner to Terry's, the York caterers, putting the finishing touches to this 180-pound, 5-feet high cake.

2 of 11 PA Images/Getty

Prince Charles and Princess Diana

The 5-tier cake was created by Belgian pastry chef S. G. Sender, and weighted 225 pounds.

3 of 11 PA Images/Getty

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip

The Queen's wedding cake weighted 500 lbs and took two weeks to make.

4 of 11 PA Images/Getty

The Duke of Kent and Princess Marina of Greece

This cake was 9-feet tall and featured silver pillars.

5 of 11 PA Images/Getty

Joan Benny And Seth Baker

The New York Times dubbed their 1954 nuptials "Hollywood's most lavish wedding in eight years" and the cake certainly lived up to that description.

6 of 11 PA Images/Getty

Robert Sargent Shriver Jr. and Eunice Mary Kennedy

You know your wedding cake is too big when your bride needs a step stool to cut it.

7 of 11 PA Images/Getty

Priscilla and Elvis Presley

The Presleys' 6-tier sponge wedding cake was filled with apricot marmalade and a kirsch flavored Bavarian cream.

8 of 11 PA Images/Getty

Tiny Tim and Vicky Budinger

Tiny Tim and his 17-year old bride Vicky Budinger married on live television in 1969.

9 of 11 PA Images/Getty

Eros Ramazzotti and Michelle Hunziker

Can you tell this wedding cake is about to feed 500 people?

10 of 11 PA Images/Getty

Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert

Not only was the royal couple's cake humongous but it was also topped with a cornucopia, flowers, and stars.

11 of 11 PA Images/Getty

Nene and Gregg Leakes

The reality stars opted for a custom 10-tier cake filled with vanilla cream when they remarried in 2013. 

