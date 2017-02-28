How to Work Red Carpet Trends Into Your Bridal Look

Now that the Oscars are behind us and awards season has officially come to an end, we can all take a deep breath and move on with our lives. Honestly, it's been a busy and stressful few months (especially for the cast of La La Land) but we're not just talking movies.

Fashion has had some major moments on the red carpet, at times leaving us completely speechless (we're looking at you Naomi Harris). And while every celebrity wore a unique gown that was custom-made, we noticed a few trends popping up with every award show that passed. So we joined forces with Amber Silva and Dawn Silva Rigney, owners of the uber stylish bridal boutique Kinsley James in California, to bring you the chicest red carpet trends from this awards season, as well as ways to work them into your wedding day look.

WATCH: 11 Times Celebs Basically Wore Wedding Dresses on the Red Carpet