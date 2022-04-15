How to Know If a Wedding Dress Is "The One," According to Bridal Designers

Savannah Miller, Designer and Founder of Savannah Miller

"For your first appointment, go on your own or with one other person who you really trust. Better to do it on your own, because if you take your whole bridal party along, there are going to be 100 different opinions and it's going to really throw you off your gut instinct. The second thing I would say is to trust your stylist, because they know. They see a million bodies every day, and you may not be gravitating towards something naturally, but they'll be like, 'I know this is going to look amazing on you.' You should trust them. Try on a few wild cards because you just never know."

"Once you've narrowed it down to your top five or top three, then invite your mom, and your sister, and your maid of honor to kind of chime in at that point. But only when you've whittled it down, when you'd be happy with any of them. Otherwise, you'll end up getting very, very stressed."

"I would also advise people to go to a salon that they resonate with and not somewhere that makes them feel intimidated. You just want a really relaxed and lovely place to go, so find one that you feel like you can identify with."

