How to Create Unique and Beautiful Boutonnieres

Dear brides, we can assure you that on your wedding day, all eyes will be on you. And we're pretty sure that your groom knows that, too. But this doesn't mean you can't put in some effort and time into making sure your guy (and his friends) look their best.

When it comes to aesthetics, flowers, your bouquet, and the table centerpieces will take center stage, but the gents' boutonnieres are an important element from the overall decor as well. And they are actually a great (and easy) opportunity to match your and your S.O.'s wedding looks, by incorporating an element from your bridal bouquet into his boutonniere.

We asked the florists and event designers at Carats & Cakes for their best tips on how to create not-your-average boutonniere.

