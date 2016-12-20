How to Dazzle at a NYE Wedding for Under $500

If you’re invited to a New Year’s Eve wedding, you can expect it’s going to be a wild party with lots of dancing and champs! You might be wondering: Wait, what do I even wear? Can I still wear something sparkly? Can it still be fun? The answer is yes. Absolutely!

A NYE wedding is the perfect occasion to bust out the glamour—just be sure not to wear any shades of white, so you don’t upstage the bride. Other than that, have fun and let your personality shine. Here are some of our favorite festive elements to incorporate as a guest to a New Year’s Eve wedding.

