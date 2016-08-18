The House from Father of the Bride Is Officially off the Market, Sad Face

Update (8/18/16): Sad news, Father of the Bride fans—the house you fell in love with back in 1991 won't be yours any time soon. After three months on the market, the gorgeous colonial sold for the full asking price of $1.998 million, which isn't too surprising considering its proximity to Los Angeles, perfectly manicured half-acre yard, and hardwood floors throughout its spacious 4,400 square feet interior. And not to mention its celebrity status, of course. Hopefully the new owners won't mind us dropping by for dinner—followed by a game of one-on-one in the driveway, natch.

Original Post (6/14/16): If you happen to be house hunting at the moment and $1.99 million sounds like something you can afford then we have the perfect house for you and you have most probably seen it already. Because let's be honest—who hasn't wacthed Father of the Bride, the '90s remake of the classic movie where Steve Martin plays the overprotective father of his daughter Annie, played by Kimberly Williams.

RELATED: Try Not Cry When You See This Man's Reaction to His Bride Walking Down the Aisle

Well, the house where some of the scenes from the movie were shot is officially on the market for a new owner. The beautiful 4,397-square-feet home is located in Alahambra, California and features exquisite architectural details, four bedrooms, four baths, and, of course the famous backyard where Martin and Williams played hoop games in the movie.

If this sounds like something you may be interested in, here is the official listing of the house, and you have to invite us for the Housewarming Party.