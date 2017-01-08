Here’s How to Have the Most Pampered, Worry-Free Honeymoon Ever

Upon a recent trip to Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico I was introduced to a game changer service at the hotel and I’m not sure I can ever travel without this little luxury ever again. Seriously, imagine not having to call the front desk to hear hotel music for five minutes, before being transferred six times, only to accidentally be hung up on when you're just looking to get more hangers? Nobody’s got time for that, especially when you’re in a romantic love cocoon, like on your honeymoon. Free time should be reserved for happy couple photo shoots on the beach and private dips in the jacuzzi. The butler service at The Towers at Pacifica allows you to do just that.

Here’s a little example of how it works: When you need anything—help packing or unpacking, a craft cocktail from the bar without stopping by said bar, a fruit plate, car service to your dinner, a spa appointment, scissors for tags you forgot to snip pre-departure—anything at all you can think of, you just call your butler (directly on his cell phone, no less) and your requested items will be delivered personally before you can even hop off the phone and into the pool.

Butler life isn’t the only reason to vacay with your new significant other in Cabo, however. The Sea of Cortez is probably some of the bluest water in the world, the Baja cuisine is fresh and flavorful, and there’s an array of activity options at your disposal 24/7. *Just* in case you get sick of only staring into each other’s eyes after the first 48 hours, there are tons of activities you can choose from, like cooking lessons, Spanish classes, horseback riding, boating, shopping excursions, hiking, hook & cook (where you actually catch your fish and a chef prepares lunch for you) and more.

A few more helpful pointers that will make your honeymoon in Cabo even easier:

STAY: At The Towers at Pacifica

Three brand new buildings just opened at this adults-only resort and feature 47 new “club level” (think of it as the V.I.P. section of the larger resort) suites and rooms, including a 2,500+ sq. ft. presidential suite as well as six suites with private plunge pools. And they ALL come with that amazing 24-hour butler service I've been telling you about.

If you’re looking for more of a boutique, boho vibe (after all, this is the place where Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo’s wedding party stayed), you can zen out at Hotel El Ganzo, where the grounds and most rooms have been curated and influenced by local artists from its artist-in-residence program. Overlooking a beautiful marina that opens into the Sea of Cortez, the hotel has a rooftop infinity pool, a see-through jacuzzi like no other, romantic fire pits and a secluded beach club that you arrive to by boat.

EAT: Quivira Steakhouse

This thatched-roof indoor/outdoor restaurant is the best option for a romantic dinner with an incredible menu consisting of fresh fish and tender cuts of beef. Plus the views and the staff are amazing and the wine list, which features many highlights from Baja’s Valle de Guadalupe, is pretty above par.

If you’re willing to take a drive, the most amazing farm-to-table restaurant is located in San José del Cabo, about 45 minutes from Cabo San Lucas. Flora Farm is a picture perfect (read: great for Instagram) oasis and well worth the trek. I’d suggest visiting the farm during the day to tour the grounds, and making sure to stock up on homemade candles, soaps, and lotions in the on-site gift shops before sitting down to one of the most memorable meals of your life.

RELAX: Armonia Spa

It offers facials, scrubs, massages and a slew of other treatments that include the finest ingredients like: Damask roses, diamond dust, dead sea salts, artisan chocolate masks, and essential oils.

TOUR: Downtown Cabo San Lucas

Have drinks on the beach before booking a sunset sail which takes you past the famous Cabo rock formations, including the arch, and past “Lovers Beach”—that’s a must-see for, well, lovers. You can also sample fish tacos from colorful beachfront gem The Office and order a round of drinks — or shots — at Mango Deck. When day turns to night and you start looking for nightlife spots, you’ll be within walking distance to El Squid Roe, Pink Kitty, and Mandala.