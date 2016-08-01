Model Hanne Gaby Odiele Wore a Stunning Silk Cape on Her Wedding Day

Hanne Gaby Odiele and John Swiatek tied the knot at an upstate New York wedding in the Catskills this past weekend. And, as models do, they said "I do" in true style.

The Belgian street style star opted for a silk cape instead of a traditional veil as she walked down the aisle with her father—in the rain, no less.

Underneath the cape, which was taken off upon reaching her longtime love at the altar, the 27-year-old wore a Balenciaga by Alexander Wang ensemble—an ivory bustier top paired with cargo pants underneath a sheer, lace dress.

Cheers to married life! 🙌 Such an epic union of two of my favorite people 💍 #HanneAndJohn A photo posted by Alana Zimmer (@zimzimzimmer) on Jul 31, 2016 at 3:36pm PDT

Odiele was joined by a gaggle of model bridesmaids, including Anna Ewers, Martha Hunt, and Jacquelyn Jablonski, as well as maid of honor Kasia Struss—all rocking lilac slip dresses.

💝💝💝 #HanneandJohn 💝💝💝 A photo posted by Kasia Struss (@kasiastruss) on Jul 31, 2016 at 3:53pm PDT

The couple exchanged vows beneath a teepee made out of branches in a picture-perfect meadow and Odiele calls it the "best weekend" of their lives.

As fabulous as the pair's wedding day turned out, it's hard to forget just how epic the bride's bachelorette weekend celebration was, which included a revival of Juicy Couture tracksuits.

🎀 best bachlorette ever! 💦🍆 #trackisback #presstheredbutton A photo posted by Hanne Gaby Odiele (@hannegabysees) on Jun 27, 2016 at 9:37am PDT

Congrats to Hanne and John on a grand day oozing with style!