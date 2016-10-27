These IRL Halloween Weddings Are Hauntingly Beautiful

Considering getting hitched next Halloween? Well, we have some good news for you: a Halloween-inspired wedding can actually be super elegant and romantic. We’re not suggesting turning your venue into a haunted house—though you certainly can if that’s your thing (no judgment). We’re talking about decadent gothic tablescapes, pops of autumnal colors like deep plum, and delectable fall treats like candy apples and warm cider.

While Halloween weddings aren’t for everyone, that doesn’t mean you can’t appreciate the beauty of these sophisticated—albeit somewhat spooky—ceremonies. So we scoured Pinterest to find the best, most over-the-top Halloween wedding photos to get you in the mood for October 31. But be forewarned: these nuptials give a whole new meaning to “‘til death do us part.”

