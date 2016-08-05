This Groom Surprised His Bride with the Most EPIC Dance Ever

Guys, stop whatever you are doing and get ready to be entertained! There are wedding dances that make us laugh, and then there are wedding dances that leave us yelling at the laptop monitor, "We want more!" This one is definitely the latter and it's going viral for all the right reasons.

The groom, Hunter Heinrich, and his friends managed to pull off the best surprise for the unsuspecting bride and wedding guests by busting out into an epic choreographed dance at their reception in McKinney, Texas.

The hilarious video was shot by their photographer Miranda Marrs who later wrote on Facebook: "The DJ pretended to be setting up a newlywed game to pass the time, and the bride was completely taken off guard and had no idea what was going on." Well played, Hunter.

Going back to the dance though—these men have some moves! They start off with Chris Brown's "Forever on the Dance Floor" and from then on it's pure awesomeness. Trust us, you need to watch the video above until the very end.