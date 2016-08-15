Great British Bake Off's Nadiya Hussain Made a Heartbreaking Confession About Her Wedding Day

Nadiya Hussain—winner of The Great British Bake Off Season 6—might be in a happy marriage to Abdal Hussain now, but it didn't exactly get off on the right foot.

The 31-year-old has a two-part BBC documentary titled The Chronicles of Nadiya in which she returns to Bangladesh (her birthplace) for the first time in 11 years and attends her distant cousin's wedding, bringing up memories of her own arranged marriage at the age of 19.

"I have to say my wedding day was one of the worst days of my life," she tells The Mirror. "One of the unspoken rules is as a bride you have to behave submissively and look downcast."

"I was an emotional wreck and I cried through the whole thing. I didn't smile very much. You are literally on show and it's something I was always really uncomfortable with," she continued. "The bride will often keep her head down. I never really understood it. It's bizarre a bride is unhappy on her wedding day, when really she should be happy."

Luckily things have worked out for Nadiya and Abdal during their more-than-a-decade marriage and they've gone on to have three children together. While everything ended up well for her, Nadiya doesn't want the same situation for the next generation.

"If I was the person I am now, I certainly would not have gone into a contract," Nadiya said. "I wouldn't take out a mortgage contract without knowing how much money I am putting in and what my mortgage is, so why would I sign a marriage contract where I don't know what I am getting myself into?

"I want something different for my children," she added. "I wouldn't dream of arranging a marriage."