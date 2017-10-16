14 Chic Wedding Dresses for Petite Women

Dobrina Zhekova
Oct 16, 2017 @ 10:00 am

Shopping for a wedding dress can be a struggle when you have a petite frame. You'd probably want to avoid oversized and chunky details as well as puffy princess gowns (you don't want your gown to be wearing you). Just keep it simple—less is more, especially in this case.

Show off your petite frame by opting for shoulder-baring styles that feature a halter or illusion neckline, delicate spaghetti straps, or an off-the-shoulder top part. If you like sleeves, that's totally fine—just pick a gown with a shorter hemline that will flatter your legs. 

And it's probably a good idea to stay away from long over-embellished veils or trains—a blusher or a flyaway veil would look so much better.

Now take a look at some of our favorite bridal gowns perfect for women with petite frames.

Petite Tulle Wedding Dress

White by Vera Wang $1,298 (Originally $1,398) SHOP NOW
Michelle Sequin Gown

Dress the Population $320 SHOP NOW
Off the Shoulder Popover Gown

Tadashi Shoji $895 SHOP NOW
Short Sleeve Sequin Mesh Gown

Adrianna Papell $278 SHOP NOW
Azriel Illusion Neckline Lace & Net A-Line Gown

Watters $2,225 SHOP NOW
Open-back satin gown

Halston Heritage $495 SHOP NOW
Lace Gown with Tiered Skirt

Marchesa Notte $995 SHOP NOW
Clover embroidered tulle and cady mini dress

Rime Arodaky $1,259 SHOP NOW
Naim Strapless Illusion Lace Mermaid Gown

Rosa Clara $5,113 SHOP NOW
Thurloe draped cutout jersey and crepe jumpsuit

$2,275 SHOP NOW
Suzette Dress

Rachel Zoe Collection $395 SHOP NOW
Petite Beaded Lace Sheath with Godet Inserts

Galina $400 (Originally $499) SHOP NOW
Off-the-shoulder guipure lace midi dress

Self Portrait $431 SHOP NOW
Seamed Satin Petite Wedding Dress

Truly Zac Posen $758 (Originally $858) SHOP NOW

