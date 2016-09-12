17 Gorgeous Engagement Rings with Colored Gems

Chris Jackson
Dobrina Zhekova
Sep 12, 2016 @ 11:00 am

Nothing will make your engagement ring stand out more than a beautiful colored gem instead of a traditional diamond (just ask Kate Middleton and Hilary Swank). And the options are truly limitless and, more importantly, just as stunning—blue sapphires, yellow citrines, red rubies, green emeralds. Here, we rounded up our favorite engagement rings with colored stones for those of you willing to take the road less traveled.

1 of 17 Courtesy

Leibish Yellow Cushion and Pink Diamond Engagement Ring

$10,345 SHOP NOW
2 of 17 Courtesy

Leibish Pink and Yellow Diamond Cross-Over Halo Ring

$18,570 SHOP NOW
3 of 17 Courtesy

Leibish Vivid Yellow Oval Diamond Ring

$5,250 SHOP NOW
4 of 17 Courtesy

Ritani RUBY AND DIAMOND RING

$29,697 SHOP NOW
5 of 17 Courtesy

Ritani MANDARIN GARNET SATURN RING

$15,000 SHOP NOW
6 of 17 Courtesy

Ritani CUSHION SWISS BLUE TOPAZ RING

$725 SHOP NOW
7 of 17 Courtesy

Ritani CITRINE AND PINK TOURMALINE GEMSTONE RING

$575 SHOP NOW
8 of 17 Courtesy

Ritani HYDRA BLUE TOPAZ RING

$1,295 SHOP NOW
9 of 17 Courtesy

De Beers COLOURED DIAMOND Ring

$8,950 SHOP NOW
10 of 17 Courtesy

Tiffany YELLOW DIAMOND RING

$7,650 SHOP NOW
11 of 17 Courtesy

Blue Nile Sapphire and Diamond Ring

$12,000 SHOP NOW
12 of 17 Courtesy

Blue Nile Pink Sapphire and Micropavé Diamond Ring

$2,400 SHOP NOW
13 of 17 Courtesy

Tiffany Novo cushion-cut Ring

$17,500 SHOP NOW
14 of 17 Courtesy

Tiffany round brilliant Diamond and Sapphire Ring

Price on request

SHOP NOW
15 of 17 Courtesy

SARAH & SEBASTIAN Black Diamond Ring

$1,600 SHOP NOW
16 of 17 Courtesy

Yael Designs Sorrel Ring

Price on request

SHOP NOW
17 of 17 Courtesy

Zales Green and White Diamond Engagement Ring

$1,999 SHOP NOW

