50+ Gorgeous Dresses That Every 2018 Bride Must See

Getty (3)
Dobrina Zhekova
Oct 10, 2017 @ 4:45 pm

Even though fashion month is technically a ready-to-wear event that spans from New York to Paris, designers never forget about brides-to-be.

It's actually the perfect occasion to look for a dress that doesn't necessarily have a classic "bridal look." What do we mean by that? Well, it's not all mermaid silhouettes and layers of chiffon and taffeta.

Tadashi Shoji, for example, sent down the runway in NYC a sleeveless lace number with bold floral embroidery on its front that you could easily wear again after your big day.

And John Galliano's creative director Bill Gaytten showed a dreamy pink dress that is dance floor-friendly and perfect for a more casual summer ceremony.

Those of you who favor princess gowns will be very happy with Brandon Maxwell's designs for next season.  And supermodel Karlie Kloss wore a cozy white sweater and a gorgeous textured skirt with a belt—a modern twist on the classic princess silhouette that will help you pull off that Olivia Palermo bridal look. 

Now, keep scrolling down to see 50+ bridal looks for fall 2018 that will undoubtedly inspire your wedding day outfit.

1 of 50 Foc Kan/WireImage

John Galliano 

2 of 50 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Louis Vuitton

3 of 50 Foc Kan/WireImage

John Galliano

4 of 50 Richard Bord/Getty

Valentin Yudashkin

5 of 50 Francois G. Durand/WireImage

John Galliano

6 of 50 Venturelli/WireImage

Alberta Ferretti

7 of 50 Venturelli/WireImage

Alberta Ferretti

8 of 50 Estrop/Getty

Roberto Cavalli 

9 of 50 Estrop/Getty

Anteprima

10 of 50 Peter White/Getty

Elie Saab

11 of 50 Francois Durand/Getty

Fatima Lopes

12 of 50 Francois Durand/Getty

Fatima Lopes

13 of 50 Estrop/Getty

Genny

14 of 50 Getty

Taoray Wang

15 of 50 Getty

Son Jung Wan

16 of 50 Getty

Son Jung Wan

17 of 50 Getty

John Paul Ataker

18 of 50 Venturelli/WireImage

19 of 50 Getty

John Paul Ataker

20 of 50 Getty

Elizabeth Kennedy

21 of 50 Getty

China Fashion Collective

22 of 50 Getty

Oscar de la Renta

23 of 50 Getty

Dennis Basso

24 of 50 Getty

Dennis Basso

25 of 50 Getty

Yuchen Liao

26 of 50 Getty

Dennis Basso

27 of 50 Getty

John Paul Ataker

28 of 50 Getty

Oscar de la Renta

29 of 50 Getty

John Paul Ataker

30 of 50 Getty

China Fashion Collective

31 of 50 Getty

China Fashion Collective

32 of 50 Getty

Julianna Bass

33 of 50 Getty

Dennis Basso

34 of 50 Getty

Dennis Basso

35 of 50 JP Yim/Getty

Malan Breton

36 of 50 JP Yim/Getty

Malan Breton

37 of 50 JP Yim/Getty

Brandon Maxwell 

38 of 50 JP Yim/Getty

Brandon Maxwell 

39 of 50 JP Yim/Getty

Brandon Maxwell

40 of 50 JP Yim/Getty

Brandon Maxwell 

41 of 50 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Tadashi Shoji

42 of 50 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Tadashi Shoji 

43 of 50 JP Yim/Getty

Ulla Johnson

44 of 50 JP Yim/Getty

Ulla Johnson

45 of 50 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Cushnie Et Ochs

46 of 50 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Noon By Noor 

47 of 50 Robin Marchant/Getty

Michael Costello

48 of 50 Robin Marchant/Getty

Michael Costello

49 of 50 Robin Marchant/Getty

Michael Costello 

50 of 50 JP Yim/Getty

Sachin & Babi

