15 Classic Wedding Gifts That Never Go Out of Style

Dobrina Zhekova
May 13, 2016 @ 1:00 pm

Invited to a wedding but all the 'good' registry items are already gone? Don't panic, we've got you covered. Choosing the perfect wedding gift can be annoying (not to mention time-consuming), especially if you don't know the couple and their lifestyle that well. Yes, a bird cage may seem like a cool idea, but trust us, it's probably not on every couple's wedding wish-list. Instead, opt for a classic present that will actually be of use and that the newly-weds will ultimately remember you by (and not despise you for.) To help you in your search, we picked some of the most coveted gifts couples want and hope to get on their wedding day.

1 of 15 Courtesy

Crate&Barrel Sheesha Leaf Sheet Set

$140; crateandbarrel.com

2 of 15 Courtesy

All-Clad Pizza Stone and Cutter Set

$125; williams-sonoma.com

3 of 15 Courtesy

Le Creuset Stoneware 8-Piece Bakeware Set

$200; williams-sonoma.com

4 of 15 Courtesy

Wüsthof Ikon 7-Piece Knife Block Set

$380; williams-sonoma.com

5 of 15 Courtesy

MacKenzie-Childs Cookie Jar

$56; neimanmarcus.com

6 of 15 Courtesy

Pottery Barn Platter Stand

$49; potterybarn.com

7 of 15 Courtesy

John Robshaw Stitched Sheet Set

Flat sheet from $150, pillowcases from $70; neimanmarcus.com

8 of 15 Courtesy

Neiman Marcus Arabesque Roma Bath Towel

$110; neimanmarcus.com

9 of 15 Courtesy

Pottery Barn 16-Piece Dinnerware Set

$179; potterybarn.com

10 of 15 Courtesy

Cuisinart Blender

$199; surlatable.com

11 of 15 Courtesy

Wolf Gourmet 10-Piece Cookware Set

$1,000; surlatable.com

12 of 15 Courtesy

Ralph Lauren Home Bed Blanket

$355; ralphlauren.com

13 of 15 Courtesy

Schott Zwiesel Red Wine Glasses

$14 each; surlatable.com

14 of 15 Courtesy

Pottery Barn Chip&Dip Platter

$59; potterybarn.com

15 of 15 Courtesy

Wüsthof 3-Piece Cheese Knife Set

$250; surlatable.com

