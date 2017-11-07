The Ultimate Guide to Planning Your Elegant, Game of Thrones-Inspired Wedding

Dobrina Zhekova
Nov 07, 2017 @ 1:15 pm

Winter is literally coming so if you are planning a wedding in the next few months, why not let Game of Thrones inspire your nuptials? Whether you have been a fan of the show since S1E1 or just enjoy the occasional episode, you can't deny that the whimsical world of Westeros would be the perfect setting for a magical wintry celebration.

And there's an elevated way to do that—one that doesn't include tacky dragon figurines, fake gore, or, you know, incest. The key? Focus on decor to re-create the vibe, but forget about the plot. "Let the weather be one of your complementary elements. Choose a chillier month that will allow you to wrap yourself in faux fur, and encourage guests to bundle up as well," suggests Tommy Waters of event planning company The Renaissance. Keep scrolling for the tips that will tie it all together.

The Dress

The show's heroines are all #fashiongoals, and each of them has a distinct style, so deciding whether you want to channel a Dany or whether you're more of a Sansa is your first step. That will guide the details, but you can never go wrong starting off with a caped look embellished with metallics. 

The Hair Style

Go for intricate braids and a half-up updo, Khaleesi-style (hair dye not required). Or simply let your wavy hair down for a romantic look.

The Venue

Nothing sets up the mood for your wedding quite like the venue. Opt for an ancient castle or an old stone mansion with a medieval vibe. They're more common than you might think—here are a few suggestions to get you started. 

The Tables

"Skip the typical 5-foot rounds and replace them with farm-style tables, which are often available at your local rental companies. They may look newer than the ones on the show, but it’s a vast improvement over the standard tables and chairs most spaces provide," says Waters.

The Signature Cocktail

Serve Mother of Dragons cocktails: "The heat of jalapeño, paired with smoky Mezcal, makes this fiery take on a Paloma fit for Queen Daenerys," says Jacki Strum, founder and CEO of ThirstyNest, of his original drink recipe.

The Color Palette

"Go with deeper colors reminiscent of the tapestry and art that is often featured on the show. Stick to deep burgundies, purples and golds," suggests Waters.

The Food

"With the menu, focus on primal cuts of meat and pair it with root vegetables and simple greens," he says.

The Flowers

Stay away from expensive exotic flowers. Lush greenery is your best friend here.

The Tabletop

Setting up a perfect tabletop is not the objective here. Go for a more organic look and opt for a rustic-looking cutlery in copper. "Candles should be in abundance with a Game of Thrones theme. The Great Houses of Westeros didn’t have uplighting readily available—instead, celebrations tended to take place over candlelight," suggests Audrey Isaac of 100 Candles.

The Bridal Bouquet

Greens and pops of burgundy—to match your wedding colors—make for a dreamy, gorgeous bouquet.

The Jewelry

Go for vintage-inspired pendants, elaborate earrings, and bracelets in matte silver or gold.

The Photos

Your photos are forever, so bring plenty of props that you and your guests can use to really get into the theme. Bonus points if you set up a photo booth at the venue with a GoT backdrop. 

