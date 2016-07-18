Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Star Tatyana Ali Is Married

Here comes the bride!

Tatyana Ali married Dr. Vaughn Rasberry during an intimate ceremony in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm.

"I'm just excited," Ali, 37, told PEOPLE before the ceremony. "All of our family is coming into town!"

The actress and her now-husband, who met on eHarmony a little less than two years ago,announced their engagement –and that they were expecting their first child together – in March.

"It's pretty amazing," she previously told PEOPLE. "There's so much good. We feel so blessed. We're just having fun enjoying our family and our friends and that's what we want the wedding to be about – just have a good celebration."

The daytime wedding, which Ali described as an "upscale Caribbean vibe," was kept relevantly small.

"It's just a little over a hundred people," she said. "It's our closest friends and family and that obviously includes a lot of people that I worked with over the years."

The bride, wearing an off-white, fitted, silk Amsale gown walked down the aisle carrying white peonies and cream garden roses. Her bridesmaids wore tea length, raspberry-colored Amsale dresses.

My mom and I made a special trip to NY. We spent a magical morning with everyone @amsalebridal and my wedding guru @mikierusso. Amsale's exquisite dresses brought us to tears. Especially one in particular...feels like a fairytale. #lovestory A photo posted by Tatyana Ali (@tatyanaali) on Apr 26, 2016 at 3:35pm PDT

During the ceremony, Ali and Rasberry shared their heartfelt, written vows with one another all while trying to cherish every moment.

"What I've heard from a lot of friends and people that have gone through weddings, is that it goes by fast," she said. "I hope that we really get to savor every moment – just talking about all the things that we experienced and got to see and what people did and what they talked about. I hope that we don't feel like, 'Oh my god, it happened and now it's done.' I hope that we're relaxed and kind of centered enough to really experience it."

Though the actress said she wasn't at all stressed in the days leading up to the wedding (thanks to her fabulous wedding planner, Michael Russo, and the spa day that her bridal party hosted), she admitted that she and Rasberry, did, in fact, disagree on one thing: the cake!

Thank you @manlyhandz ! Dear Gawd! The ladies adored every minute of the pampering treatments you gave us at my bridal shower. You guys are the best!!! Seriously! @thesealis @lilkim205 A photo posted by Tatyana Ali (@tatyanaali) on May 18, 2016 at 11:52am PDT

"I love chocolate and Vaughn loves Vanilla so we're having a tiered cake," she said. "I'm not into his cake and he's not into mine! So, we get to share!"

As the couple danced to a mixture of tropical house music, hip-hop, and afropunk, they took home the best gift they could ask for.

"We're doing a wishing tree," said Ali. "We saw it up in northern California. It'll have ribbons on it and people can put wishes on it. We did that because it's a tree that we can bring with us."

Now husband and wife, the couple is looking forward to the next chapter of their lives: the arrival of their little one.

"I just want to see my baby," she said. "I can't wait to smell the baby! That's what I think about."