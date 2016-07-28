This Flower Girl Made a Mad Dash During Her Aunt's Wedding—And Hilarity Ensued

There many things you can control about your wedding day—but children are not one of them. Case in point: Chloe.

Chloe is a 3-year-old girl who was the flower girl in Tom and Katie Quirk's wedding back May 2016. In a hilarious outtake from the couple's big day, the tot makes a run for it at the most inopportune time.

RELATED: These Flower Girl Grandmas Totally Won This Wedding

While the lovebirds were exchanging vows at Albert Park Lake in Melbourne, Australia, Chloe can be seen dashing across the scene with her mom chasing after her little girl.

"I was actually so focused on Tom and repeating my vows without messing up that I didn't realize what was happening until a little white blur flashed by in my peripheral vision," Katie, Chloe's aunt, told The Huffington Post. "And then I saw my sister-in-law in hot pursuit. Chloe was looking back at her almost taunting her to try and catch her."

But this interruption didn't put a hamper on the nuptials but instead provided a comical moment the couple—and all those in attendance—surely won't forget for many years to come.

RELATED: You NEED to Turn Your Wedding Day Into a Karaoke Music Video

"All we could do was laugh," Katie added. "It was just hilarious and the timing couldn't have been any [more] perfect. I had to repeat that part of my vow three times because I was still giggling and the guests were still laughing. So you can say I'm extra committed to this marriage."

Check out the video above, captured by Burgess Video, and see Chloe's Olympics-worthy sprint at around the 7-second mark.