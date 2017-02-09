11 Floral Trends to Consider for Your Spring Wedding

Rachel Havel
Dobrina Zhekova
Feb 09, 2017 @ 2:30 pm

Dear spring brides: If you're still trying to decide in what direction to go with your floral arrangements, then allow us to help you out a bit. We get your struggle—with so many seasonal options on the market, selecting blooms for your wedding décor can be overwhelming (not to mention costly).

VIDEO: How to Set a Table for a Wedding or Dinner

We asked professional florists and event designers approved by wedding industry resource Carats & Cake to share with us the top floral trends for this year and how to make them work for your spring wedding. From unusual bridal bouquet shapes to stylishly arranged flowers in vibrant colors, here's how to get that Pinterest-worthy floral design.

1 of 11 Marlene & John Koman Photography

Keep It Simple

"We expect to see a movement cutting back on over complicated mixed bloom arrangements and showcasing the sophistication and intricacies of a single stem or stems; think ikebana style.” —Alise Davis, owner and principal designer, Olive Willow Designs

Advertisement
2 of 11 Aaron Delesie

Use Florals Unexpectedly

“To help guests locate their escort cards, create a beautiful table or a creative focal point that will draw guests in. Not only can this be a lovely décor element, it’s functional!” —Isabella Sikaffy, owner and creative director, Florabella Studios

3 of 11 O’Malley Photographers

Look Up

“Garlands have long been a favorite way of ours to dress up ceilings in a wedding reception space, but in 2017 we can expect a run towards chandeliers made from greens and breathtaking garlands that truly define a space and provide structure.” —Aleah and Nick Valley, owners, Valley & Company Events

Advertisement
4 of 11 Ashley Therese Photography

Go for Color

"There are so many beautiful flowers in so many beautiful shades. By choosing the right colors, it can bring an excitement to the whole event.” —Carrie Wilcox, owner, Carrie Wilcox Floral Design

Advertisement
5 of 11 The Great Romance

Remember the Forgotten Blooms

“There will always be wedding flower classics such as peonies and roses, but I think some of the more forgotten blooms will start making their way into the spotlight again. Zinnias, for the brighter, bolder florals; pinks, for the girly, layered look; and lilies." —Anna Le Pley Taylor, owner and lead designer, Anna Le Pley Taylor

Advertisement
6 of 11 Redfield Photo

Fall for Floral Runners

“Floral runners are a huge wedding trend this year and can be created to fit all weddings from intimate gatherings to lavish affairs.” —Maria Zois, wedding coordinator, Ariston Weddings & Events

Advertisement
7 of 11 Rachel Havel

Texture Matters

“Texture is huge in design this year and I think that will be echoed in flowers, with foliage taking a prominent place in designs.” —Robyn Rissman, owner and creative director, Bare Root Flora

Advertisement
8 of 11 Ryan Ray

Go Green

“Following the Pantone color of the year announcement, greenery will play an ongoing role in weddings. Lush florals will never go out of style but for that more natural, minimalist look, greenery will be taking a step forward in tablescapes and overall wedding design. Garlands, foraged centerpieces, tall branches designed to mimic trees and simple sprigs tied on place settings are a great way to use greenery in your wedding décor and many times, cut the budget by reducing blooms.” —Jacin Fitzgerald, owner, Jacin Fitzgerald Events

Advertisement
9 of 11 Alea Lovely

Embrace the Untraditional

“Bridal bouquets that aren't quite the traditional bouquet shape, like this handheld wreath, will be perfect for trend loving brides.” —Michelle Edgemont, designer, Michelle Edgemont

Advertisement
10 of 11 Kelli Durham

Make Old World Elegance New

“The influence of popular shows like Downtown Abbey, The Crown, and Victoria are nudging design towards an Old World elegance in flowers.” —Rebekah Johnson, owner and creative director, Bergner & Johnson Design

Advertisement
11 of 11 Krystal Kast Photography

Remember the Underdog

“Hellebores! Spring will be all about the Hellebore! It’s no longer the shy undergrowth in the garden—it’s a star in its own right! I love the variety of color and the grace that it instantly adds to everything!” —Mary Stevens, principal floral designer, Fearrington Village

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!