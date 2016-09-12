Fixer Upper Stars Chip and Joanna Gaines Reveal the Secret to Their Long-Lasting Love

Chip and Joanna Gaines recently celebrated their 13-year anniversary and their relationship—both personal and professional—has been broadcast on their HGTV series since 2013. Now, your favorite Fixer Upper duo is revealing the secret to their marital bliss.

In an excerpt from the pair's upcoming book, The Magnolia Story (out October 18), they share one of the biggest realizations they've come to understand about their union.

"One pretty amazing thing we learned early on was that the more time we spent together, the better our relationship was," the snippet on MagnoliaMarket.com begins. "I think a lot of couples feel the need to get away from each other now and then, to take a little breaks, and they come back after a girls' or a guys' fishing trip or something all refreshed and happy to reconnect because they missed each other."

"We were just the opposite, and still are. We seem to give each other energy," the excerpt continues. "We function better together than we do apart, and I don't think either one of us has ever felt the urge to say, 'I need a break from you.' Don't get me wrong, we've certainly had our share of disappointment and arguments, but we just always wanted to tackle our issues together."

Happy Valentine's Day

While not taking a lot of time apart has worked for the Gaineses, they realize it's not for everyone. And, as Joanna writes later on in the same blog post, a healthy balance is how she and Chip keep things running smoothly.

"Don't get me wrong, working with your spouse comes with its own set of challenges, but it's very true that Chip and I balance each other out," the Texan writes.

As viewers of the show know, Joanna focuses on one aspect of the business while Chip handles an entirely different element. Together, they're a well-oiled machine that flips houses and gives them a major dose of Southern charm.

"Our jobs are unique, and we've found that we work best side by side," the blog continues. "Sometimes Chip will have to give me little daily reminders, like not to sweat the small stuff, and I'm the one who is usually reminding him to sit down and take a quick break."