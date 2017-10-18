8 Beautiful Venues Perfect for a Fall Wedding

Choosing your wedding date and venue are among the first decisions you'll make post-engagement. And while a lot of couples opt for summer celebrations, we think that fall weddings are nothing short of breathtaking.

Nature's transformation this time of the year is truly incredible, so picking a fall date can mean romantically exchanging vows surrounded by sweeping views of the mountains washed in orange and red hues. Great memories? Check. Great photos? check.

We found eight venues that offer all the luxury amenities you'd want for your big day and just so happen to be nestled in magnificent fall scenery. From a former distillery-turned-castle to a resort in the Canadian Rockies where the Northern Lights make frequent appearances, here's where to host your perfect fall wedding.