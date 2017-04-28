13 Ways to Make Your Escort Card Table a Design Focus

We hate to be finicky, but when it comes to wedding decor, the devil is indeed in the details. One wrong element and your entire design vision is ruined. But the opposite is also true. Take escort cards, for example. That simple piece of paper which directs your guests to their table may seem like an insignificant detail, but you can actually turn it into a dazzling part of your wedding design and wow your guests.

We reached out to the Carats & Cakes industry pros to share with us their ideas on how to take your escort card table to the next level.