Epic Adventure Gifts for Couples Who Love the Outdoors

Courtesy
Jennifer Spector of Zola
Aug 22, 2017 @ 11:00 am

Hiking. Camping. Climbing. Taking in the great outdoors... Any of these activities appeal to you and your spouse-to-be? Great! Because in addition to all of those traditional kitchen and bedding upgrades, there are so many great gifts that you can add to your registry these days to help take your adventure game to the next level.

And if there’s one thing I’ve learned during my first year of marriage, it’s that traveling and experiencing new things together outside of your home only makes your relationship better. So whether it’s a cool backpack, tent for two, a pair of sleeping bags, campfire cooking tools, or gadgets to help you relish in every moment outside, let these gifts keep things fun and fresh for you both.

Here’s a list of 10 essentials to get you inspired. Guests will love contributing to each of them, too, knowing their gift will lead to many long-lasting memories for you both.

VIDEO: 7 Antioxidant-Rich Foods

 

1 of 10 Courtesy of Zola

Marmot Tungsten 2-Person Tent

Campers, rejoice! The Marmot Tungsten 2-Person Tent doesn’t just feature the durability you expect from this top outdoors brand, but it’s also lightweight, roomy, and has dual doors for easy entry and exit.

$199 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy of Zola

Basin and Range La Sal 30-Degree Sleeping Bag

Snuggle up in a Basin and Range La Sal 30-Degree Sleeping Bag. It’s ideal for those warm summer backpacking trips in the mountains and last-minute escapes to the desert—much more comfortable than sweating it out in a sleeping bag built for 0-degree weather.

$200 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy of Zola

Wild & Wolf Multi Tool

Not 100% sure what you and yours may run into on your journey? Make sure you’re carrying a Wild & Wolf Multi Tool. It blends quality, function, and style into one compact design that’ll help you tap into your inner MacGyver.

$34 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy of Zola

Biolite Portable Grill

Don’t sacrifice that delectable charred flavor on meats and veggies—register for a Biolite Portable Grill. The unique design transforms it into a grilling surface without the need for charcoal or propane.

$60 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy of Zola

CamelBak Rogue Hydration Pack

Quench your thirst throughout your journey on foot or on wheels with the CamelBak Rogue Hydration Pack. It’s easily refillable and comes in four hot colors to go with your sporty style.

$70 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy of Zola

Picnic at Ascot Hybrid 42 Can Folding Cooler

For a shorter hike (or even a day at the beach), pack up this folding cooler, which keeps food on ice cold for up to 12 hours. When not in use, it folds flat, saving you precious storage space.

$43 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy of Zola

High Sierra Hawk 45 Backpack

The High Sierra Hawk 45 Backpack has pockets, slips, and compartments for just about anything and even has a bungee cord on its lid for extra gear. But no matter how heavy it gets, it stays comfy on your shoulders and features a system to keep your back cool and dry as you trek.

$140 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy of Zola

Cuisinart S’More Maker

For dessert, chow down on some classic campfire treats with a Cuisinart S’More Maker. You’ll wonder how you made those gooey snacks all these years without this ingenious little tool.

$10 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy of Zola

GoPro Hero 5

Document every moment in the wild with the GoPro Hero 5. It’s super durable, waterproof, and creates crystal-clear footage all in one tiny, grab-and-go package.

$300 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy of Zola

GSI Outdoors 14-Piece Cookware Set

Are you and your fiance adventurer-foodies? With this cookware set, you can practically whip up a multi-course meal by campfire. All pieces together are basically a pound, so you can plan on sleeping with a full stomach without breaking a sweat.

$55 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!