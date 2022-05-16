The Best Engagement Ring Style for Every Zodiac Sign

The stars have aligned to bring you love, so why not use them to choose your ring, too?

While we do enjoy a romantic surprise, in 2022, it's not unusual to pick out your own engagement ring — or at least provide a few hints. After all, you likely want something that suits you and your own personal style, and, if you care about astrology, you'll want it to align with your zodiac sign, too.

Diamond and jewelry expert David Steinmetz says that aligning your engagement ring with your zodiac sign is actually a great idea.

"Finding the right engagement ring is based on one's personality," he tells InStyle. "Diamonds take approximately a million years to come to the earth's surface. In that million-year journey, they attain specific energy from the universe — much like one's astrological DNA, which is predetermined in the stars. Therefore, it's important to consider the cut of the diamond with the zodiac sign that enables the stone and wearer to shine brightly."

Your Engagement Ring by Zodiac Sign

Steinmetz says that keeping this detail in mind will bring positivity and harmony to the person wearing the ring since all that cosmic energy will be in personal alignment. To be honest, it makes a lot of sense, especially considering you'll be wearing that baby for years to come. Why wouldn't you want all the positive vibes possible?