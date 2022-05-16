The Best Engagement Ring Style for Every Zodiac Sign
While we do enjoy a romantic surprise, in 2022, it's not unusual to pick out your own engagement ring — or at least provide a few hints. After all, you likely want something that suits you and your own personal style, and, if you care about astrology, you'll want it to align with your zodiac sign, too.
Diamond and jewelry expert David Steinmetz says that aligning your engagement ring with your zodiac sign is actually a great idea.
"Finding the right engagement ring is based on one's personality," he tells InStyle. "Diamonds take approximately a million years to come to the earth's surface. In that million-year journey, they attain specific energy from the universe — much like one's astrological DNA, which is predetermined in the stars. Therefore, it's important to consider the cut of the diamond with the zodiac sign that enables the stone and wearer to shine brightly."
Steinmetz says that keeping this detail in mind will bring positivity and harmony to the person wearing the ring since all that cosmic energy will be in personal alignment. To be honest, it makes a lot of sense, especially considering you'll be wearing that baby for years to come. Why wouldn't you want all the positive vibes possible?
So, how exactly do you find the best engagement ring for your zodiac sign? We've found the perfect match for each sign's top qualities, ahead.
Aries
Aries like to know they are getting the best of the best, which is why they'll lean towards a princess cut engagement ring. The reason? During your average diamond cutting process, much of the gem ends up being lost, so this shape (and size) will prove they've received something high-end.
Taurus
More is better for this Venusian babe — and well, we totally get it. While an emerald cut engagement ring may seem simple, it's actually ideal for Taurus. Not only does this shape exude class, elegance, and taste, it's also a great style to stack with other rings.
Gemini
A cushion cut diamond engagement ring, complete with a pave band, will quickly help Gemini explain their personal lives without having to speak or DTR to others. With this type of sparkler, everyone will know where the twin star stands before asking about their love life (which is something they usually hate).
Cancer
Cancer's planetary ruler is the Moon, which is what makes them so emotional. You'll best harness that lunar sentimentality and dive deep into love with an oval-shaped engagement ring. The oval diamond will not only make the crab feel special, but completely seen by their fiancé.
Leo
If there's any aesthetic that aligns with Leo's over-the-top personality, it would be big, bold, and flashy. Even if they're not able to afford their ultimate dream ring, the lion will be happy with a colored diamond or gem, which will receive the attention they crave.
Virgo
There is something sweet and pure about a flower-shaped engagement ring. Virgo is for sure the sign who will find it extra endearing, since they understand the virtuous significance of the style. Plus, Virgo will find it to be a thoughtful gift from the heart that is full of promise.
Libra
Venus, the planet aligned with the air sign, favors pleasures in life. That includes being surrounded by decadence and indulgence, such as roses. Take it a step further with a rare, rose-cut diamond, which will make Libra feel as though they are on top when it comes to their posh, designer lifestyle.
Scorpio
Like Scorpio, the asscher cut diamond is the most intense engagement ring shape — it sparkles and glistens in the darkness like no other diamond. All the more reason why Scorpio will be drawn to this lovely style, which transcends time due to its gracefully tasteful aesthetic.
Sagittarius
Sagittarius is a zodiac sign that brings abundance, positivity, and prosperity — and that same description is the spiritual meaning of pear shapes. Therefore, the archer would find a pear-shaped engagement ring suits them best. It's a soulful alliance that was made in the cosmos, and also means extra luck (fingers crossed).
Capricorn
Capricorns aren't known to veer from traditional styles, which is why the sea-goat might opt to wear a round stone engagement ring. They don't need extra flash and grandiose statements. Instead, Capricorn will choose to wear something practical, that's perfect for any activity and matches every outfit they wear.
Aquarius
Geometric diamond shapes are a modern take on the classic ring. No one will have anything like it — which is why this style is perfect for Aquarius. Being that they are drawn to unique and one-of-a-kind items, this ring will prove to be the perfect match for their sun sign.
Pisces
A marquise diamond is ideal for the water sign Pisces. The shape is made to resemble a boat (it's also called "navette," meaning "little boat"). Since Pisces rules the seas, this shape will feel symbolic, and this beautiful vintage design will no doubt feel right on their ring finger.