10 Princess-Worthy Engagement Rings Inspired by Meghan Markle's

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Dobrina Zhekova
Dec 04, 2017 @ 12:15 pm

It's been exactly a week since the world found out about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement and we're still very much FREAKING out. We're also using every chance we have to marvel at the ring he proposed with because...have you seen it? 

VIDEO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: All About the Royal Ring

 

Prince Harry designed a very classic yellow gold three stone ring which includes side stones from his late mother’s collection and special center stone he sourced from Botswana," told us jewelry experts at Simon G. Jewelry. "We estimate that the side stones are between .50 carats  to .75 carats each, and the center diamond is somewhere around three carats in a softly rectangular cushion shape."

And while other experts are pricing the ring at $350,000—a price tag fit for royalty—you don't need to spend a house-worth of money on a similarly designed sparkler.

Here, we rounded up 10 gorgeous three-stone engagement rings that won't break the bank and are guaranteed to get you a "yes" from your S.O.

RELATED: 7 Things All Royal Weddings Have in Common

1 of 10 Courtesy

Ritani Yellow Gold Princee-Cut Engagement Ring

$3,410 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Simon G. Jewelry 18K White Gold Engagement Ring

from $10,010 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Diamond Nexus Simply Irresistible Round Cut Engagement Ring

from $989 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Hearts on Fire Integrity HOF Three Stone Engagement Ring

$6,600 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Charles & Colvard Forever One Moissanite Engagement Ring in 14K White Gold

$1,751 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Simon G. Jewelry 18K White Gold Engagement Ring

from $2,420 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Blue Nile Trapezoid Diamond Engagement Ring

from $5,090 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Charles & Colvard Forever One Moissanite Three Stone Engagement Ring in 14K Yellow Gold

$2,319 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Tiffany Engagement Ring

from $15,900 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

ILA Gramo Emerald and Diamond Ring

$1,805 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!