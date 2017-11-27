10 Engagement Rings Designed by Celebrities

When it comes to popping the question, some celebrities go out of their way to make sure they propose with a one-of-a-kind engagement ring. For them, making a casual trip to the jewelry store to pick something off the window is not an option. Instead, they team up with Hollywood’s biggest jewelers to design a sparkler that no other woman in this world will ever have. Romantic, isn’t it? And quite exclusive, too, but that’s to be expected.

Read on to see which celebs rolled up their sleeves and put their creative genius to work in the design studio and feast your eyes on the results.