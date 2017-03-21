Relive Your Engagement with These Registry Picks

Courtesy of Zola
Jennifer Spector of Zola
Mar 21, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

These days engagements are getting more and more creative (like this one that took place underwater). And we completely understand why—after all it marks the beginning of a lifelong journey and it should be nothing short of memorable.

From proposals on mountain tops and beaches to special dinners and sunset picnics, the day you said "I do" will forever be engraved in your memory. Relive that magical moment as a couple with these gift ideas.

VIDEO: How to Set a Table for a Wedding or Dinner

 

 

1 of 5 Courtesy of Zola

Did you say “Yes!” oceanside?

Make more romantic memories with this hand crafted, fully lined willow picnic basket by Picnic at Ascot. Whether you’re laying in the sand or sprawled out on the grass, don’t forget to pack a super soft beach towel by Kassatex.

$110 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy of Zola

Were you two at a concert?

Play your favorite tunes or a romantic playlist with this portable turntable by Crosley that can also turn your favorite vinyls into digital files. Even better—make it a party night and invite all your friends to sing karaoke at your house with this system by Singtrix.

$180 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy of Zola

Was it a classic intimate dinner?

Make dinner at home extra special with a Blue Apron meal plan and this elegant flatware set by Fortessa. End the night snacking on some popcorn—we swear by this one by Cuisinart—while watching a favorite movie.

from $120 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy of Zola

Was it outdoors?

Make your next outdoor excursion an overnighter with this roomy tent by Coleman. Or you can keep it local and create a backyard scene with Bulbrite string lights, a couple rugged-cool Coleman chairs, and cocktails served out of these kitschy glasses by Fishs Eddy.

$36 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy of Zola

Did it happen while jet-setting across Europe?

Let this Taschen collection curated by The New York Times transport you back and also inspire your next itinerary. You can even prepare yourself and upgrade your luggage game with this Samsonite suitcase that’s big enough to hold your clothes and a ton of souvenirs.

$40 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!