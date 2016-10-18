Emily Ratajkowski Upped the Game By Designing Her Own Bridesmaid Dress

While it’s becoming increasingly common for bridesmaids to choose their own dresses, it’s not typical for bridesmaids to design their own dresses. But that’s exactly what Gone Girl actress Emily Ratajkowski did this past weekend at her friend’s wedding, upping the game for bridesmaids everywhere.

Turns out, the blush fit-and-flare mini dress with bell sleeves, appropriately called The Emily Dress, was part of her limited-edition collaboration with model/designer Christy Dawn and retailed for $250. Only 75 dresses were made—with a portion of the proceeds going directly to Planned Parenthood—so it's unlikely you'll be able to score one for yourself. What a tease!

Bridesmaids 💐 A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Oct 16, 2016 at 12:09pm PDT

“I’ve always been interested in designing and creating clothes for women by women that are unique and flattering,” Ratajkowski said last year when the collab was announced. “Teaming up with Christy, an amazing friend, mother, and entrepreneur, was an ideal situation.”

Guys, can you please make more of these dresses ASAP? Thanks.