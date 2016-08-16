Ellen DeGeneres Posted the Sweetest Message to Wife Portia de Rossi on Their 8th Anniversary

Today, August 16, marks Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's eighth wedding anniversary and—as expected—the talk show host had the most adorable thing to say to celebrate the occasion.

Taking to social media to share a paparazzi-style snapshot of her and her wife holding hands and looking super fly, the Ellen DeGeneres Show host had a short-and-sweet caption: "Best thing I ever did. #8years #HappyAnniversary."



Best thing I ever did. #8Years #HappyAnniversary A photo posted by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Aug 16, 2016 at 11:28am PDT

Ellen, 58, and Portia, 43, have been together since 2004, but it wasn't until the overturn of the same-sex marriage ban in California in 2008 that the two were engaged and married. They tied the knot at their home in Beverly Hills.

Both brides wore Zac Posen for the big day—Portia sporting a backless gown with ballerina-esque pale pink tulle skirt and Ellen taking a more tailored approach with white pants, a dress shirt, and a white vest—and exchanged Neil Lane rings and handwritten vows.

Lara Porzak

According to People, the intimate Saturday ceremony was attended by just 19 guests, including the moms of both the Finding Dory and Scandal stars—with Portia's mom coming all the way from Australia.

Now, almost a decade later, the two are still going strong and we have no doubt they'll continue to celebrate their special day in true rockstar fashion!