We Dare You Not to Cry at This Couple's Photoshoot Inspired by The Notebook

Have you ever wished that an adorable elderly couple do a photoshoot inspired by The Notebook and totally melt your heart? Well then, today is your lucky day.

Clemma and Sterling Elmore have been married for 57 years and, on September 2, they enlisted photographer Stacy Welch-Christ to capture their love on film. Throw in the magic of a Nicholas Sparks story and you've got an oh-so-sweet series.

"This was a photoshoot for Clemma and Sterling and their family," Welch-Christ tells BuzzFeed News. "It started as an idea suggested by a friend to take photos of Clemma and Sterling. I then thought the Notebook theme would fit them perfectly because they have such a sweet love. It makes my heart happy to be able to give them these memories."

Welch-Christ—who has shared the photos on her company's Facebook page—admits that the couple, set to celebrate their 58th anniversary on February 28, 2017, was "a little nervous" at the beginning, but they "just fell right into love."

"I told them they were just to pretend they were movie stars and act like this was a movie and have fun. As soon as they walked out for that first pose, it was the most natural love I have ever photographed," she adds. "Once we started, they were completely natural...smooching and giggling when they'd get tickled. It was the sweetest thing to watch and be a part of.

Clemma and Sterling have seen the film, starring Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling, twice. While their romance doesn't match the movie per se—for instance, they told ABC News it was actually Clemma who proposed to Sterling nearly six decades ago and that they got married the following Saturday—but we certainly think theirs is a love story for the ages.