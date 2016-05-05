TBT to the Time Ed Sheeran Was a Wedding Singer

Time to celebrate Thursday in the only way that's right. By 1) Being super thrilled that it's almost the weekend (because duh), and 2) Getting our #TBT on with some classic footage of Ed Sheeran crashing a couple's wedding.

This whole thing went down in the most romantic and touching way ever, and all started when the world's cutest couple, Matt and Kya, called in to KIIS FM Sydney. Turns out they'd planned to tie-the-knot in a dream wedding, but when Kya’s mother died, they had to spend the wedding money on her funeral.

Hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie “O” Henderson were so touched by this story that they threw Matt and Kya a $80K wedding, and then got Ed Sheeran (who was in Sydney at the time) to surprise them with a rendition of "Thinking Out Loud." Their reaction? Basically exactly what you would expect:



So sweet, but also, please bow down to Ed's parting words, "Make lots of babies tonight." Will do, Ed. Will do.