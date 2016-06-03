15 Doughnut Wedding Cakes Guaranteed to Make You Drool

In honor of National Doughnut Day (aka, the best holiday EVER), we’re taking a look at some delicious wedding cake alternatives to whet your appetite. Who says you have to go the traditional route? Doughnuts make great wedding treats because they’re super versatile and customizable to many themes — but in our opinion, they really go best with a rustic or barn vibe. The best part, though? Doughnuts are totally budget friendly.

Feast your eyes on some of our favorite ways to incorporate doughnuts at your wedding. And feel free to drool — we won’t judge.