Did Shia LaBeouf Just Get Married to Mia Goth in a Quickie Las Vegas Wedding?

Shia LaBeouf just got married in the most Shia LaBeouf way possible—we think.

The former Disney star appears to have gotten hitched to longtime girlfriend Mia Goth at the Viva Las Vegas chapel with the help of an Elvis Presley impersonator on Monday, October 10.

This shouldn't come as a surprise considering this is the same guy who wore a paper bag over his face on the red carpet, livestreamed his own heartbeat, and sat in a theater and watched all his movies back to back—but it does make us wonder if this wedding is real or just another piece of performance art.

LaBeouf and Goth—who have been in a roller coaster of a relationship ever since they met on the set of Nymphomaniac: Vol. II back in 2012—were dressed for the occasion with him wearing a dark suit with white sneakers and her donning a lace dress.

The 30-year-old former Transformers star and the London-born actress were seen exchanging vows and rings, dancing while fake Elvis put on a show, and kissing to seal the deal in the livestream video of the ceremony originally posted by TMZ—which has now been taken down.

Replacing the original video is one of Goth getting a ride to the wedding with their officiant in a crazy pink car. The photogs congratulate Goth on the occasion and ask the pertinent question: why Vegas? Goth responds that it was chosen "because it's the perfect story for us."

According to TMZ, the wedding only cost LaBeouf $700 with the "Elvis blue Hawaii package," which included the Elvis officiant, a hula dancer, a rose bouquet with matching boutonniere, 10 candid ceremony shots, and round-trip car service.