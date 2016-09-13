Bride-to-Be Dianna Agron Reported for Bridesmaid Duty and Looked Absolutely Stunning

Dianna Agron is all the proof you need that bridesmaids really can love their dresses. Forget the horror stories you've heard throughout the ages and feast your eyes upon the Glee alum's stunning look.

The 30-year-old beauty was in the bridal party at the wedding of chef and food stylist pal Megan Mitchell, and donned a devastatingly gorgeous gown to stand by her friend at the altar.

Always so honored to be by your side @chefmeganmitch. I love you. Yesterday was perfect. A photo posted by Dianna Agron (@diannaagron) on Sep 11, 2016 at 4:17pm PDT

This is the Anne Dress from Reformation's wedding collection and it has a price tag of $428. It's a floor-length wrap dress that has floral details at the back waist, a deep-V neckline, high slit, and very open back. Agron chose "flesh," but it also comes in poinsettia, flora, blackberry, midnight, and ivory.

Agron herself is set to play the part of the bride after confirming her own engagement to Mumford & Sons banjoist Winston Marshall in February of this year. While there's very little—seriously, next to nothing—known about her upcoming nuptials, we can confirm that she will look fab.