Dancing With the Stars Pros Sasha Farber and Emma Slater Got Engaged on Live TV

Last night was a very special one for two Dancing With the Stars pros. Sasha Farber proposed to Emma Slater at the beginning of the October 4 live results episode in a truly magical moment surrounded by castmates, crew, and millions of viewers.

The two kicked off the show with a contemporary dance to "Just the Way You Are" by Bruno Mars and, upon finishing, joined Tom Bergeron at the center of the ballroom. The 61-year-old host turned the mic over to Farber—with the 27-year-old Brit looking quite perplexed—and that's when it happened.

"Babe, I wanted to do this for such a long, long time," the 33-year-old Russian-born Australian said, getting down on one knee to the surprise of Slater and the live audience—both in the studio and at home. "I love you so much. Will you marry me?"

Slater said yes, of course, and it didn't take long for the couple's fellow pro dancers and the Season 23 contestants to join them and share in the excitement. Later, the newly-engaged duo was greeted by reporters backstage, including People, and revealed more about the ring and their future plans.

First picture of the ring!

Turns out Slater actually picked out the ring on her own as Farber picked it up after speaking to his lady love's sister. The pink sapphire sparkler comes from Michael's Jeweler on Ventura Boulevard in Studio City.

Slater admitted that she actually isn't a big fan of pink normally and therefore calls this shade a "vintage" and "dusky, sort of rose" color. It helps that it's the same color as her mom's ring, too. The 27-year-old Brit has already been flaunting it on Instagram the morning after—and who could blame her.

With his family in Australia and her family in England, Farber joked to reporters that "we may have three weddings" while Slater said she wouldn't mind a long engagement and hinted that it might be about a year before they finally say "I do."