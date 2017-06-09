Creative Ways to Incorporate Something Blue Into Your Wedding Day

The tradition for brides to wear "something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue, and a sixpence in your shoe" dates back a couple of centuries to Victorian-era England (so does wearing white). The idea behind carrying these five objects on your wedding day seems to still resonate with modern-day couples, probably because it's all done to protect the bride from 'bad luck and evil eyes.' And a little superstition never hurt anybody, right?!

And while that "something blue" in the past was often a garter, it really doesn't have to be anymore. We asked Carats & Cake's industry pros to share their best ideas on how to evoke this tradition in a modern and fun way.

